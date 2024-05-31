Law banning ‘disruptive’ protests near B.C. schools now in effect

Send this page to someone via email

A new B.C. law banning protests near primary and secondary schools is now in effect, the Ministry of Education said Friday.

B.C. passed the Safe Schools Act earlier this month, which sets 20-metre (66-foot) “no-go zones” for protesters around schools.

Under the law, police can arrest or ticket anyone found blocking access, disrupting or interfering with school activities or trying to intimidate people within the access zone.

3:15 Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity resource explained

The zones are in effect from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and during extracurricular school activities at all public and private schools in the province.

“Every kid and teacher in our province has the right to go to school without being disrupted by aggressive or hateful protests,” Premier David Eby said in a statement.

“I want people who think it’s OK to intimidate or harass kids while they’re trying to learn or play at school to know that what you’re doing is now illegal.”

The legislation came in the wake of an increase in protests against SOGI-123, a resource package around sexual orientation and gender identity aimed at reducing bullying and discrimination. The province also saw disruptive vaccine-related protests near schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

10:12 What is SOGI 123?

According to the ministry, at least 20 schools have been targeted by “disruptive protests” since the start of the 2023/2024 school year.

The province said the law is designed to balance the right to freedom of expression with the rights of students and staff to a safe learning environment during school hours.