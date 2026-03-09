Most Canadians want former prince Andrew removed from line to throne: poll

Send this page to someone via email

A majority of Canadians say they want Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor removed from the line of succession to the British throne, a new poll shows.

The poll, released Monday by Angus Reid Institute, shows an overwhelming 84 per cent of Canadians say they are in support of the move.

The survey was conducted online from Feb. 24 to 26 among a randomized sample of 1,607 Canadian adults.

It found 73 per cent were strongly in support of Mountbatten-Windsor being removed, while 11 per cent were moderately supportive. On the opposite end, four per cent said they were moderately opposed to the removal, while three per cent were strongly opposed.

The numbers echo Prime Minister Mark Carney’s own statement on Friday, in which he said he believes the former prince should be removed from the line of succession for his “deplorable” actions.

The prime minister added, however, that he would respect the process currently playing out in the United Kingdom.

Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal status last year over his close links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Mountbatten-Windsor was also arrested last month as part of an investigation into his alleged involvement with Epstein. However, he remains eighth in line to become monarch as the younger brother of King Charles III.

This is because the process required to remove a member of the Royal Family from that line requires an act of Parliament.

In order to remove him, the U.K. Parliament would have to pass legislation that requires the agreement of the 15 Commonwealth realms who have King Charles III as their head of state, including Canada.

The last time a law on succession was changed was in 2012, when the Commonwealth abolished a rule that put male heirs ahead of female heirs regardless of age.

Several U.K. politicians have signalled they believe Mountbatten-Windsor should also be removed.

Canadians’ support for Andrew’s removal comes in contrast to what the poll found in terms of their opinion of the Royal Family, which remains relatively low. About 51 per cent describe the family as not relevant to themselves personally. In addition, 47 per cent of Canadians would prefer to end Canada’s constitutional monarchy.

Under the current line of royal succession, Charles’ son Prince William is heir to the throne, and his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are next. Prince Harry is fifth, and his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are sixth and seventh in line.

— with files from Global News’ Sean Boynton and Rachel Goodman

Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Feb. 24-26, using a randomized sample of 1,607 Canadian adults. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- two percentage points, 19 times out of 20.