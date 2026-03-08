Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Hamilton police urge safety after 6 people fall through ice

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted March 8, 2026 1:55 pm
2 min read
A Hamilton police cruiser is pictured. View image in full screen
A Hamilton police cruiser is pictured. Nick Iwanyshyn/ Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As temperatures warm up across Ontario this week, Hamilton police are reminding people to stay off frozen lakes and rivers.

The warning comes after police and the city’s Paramedic Service responded to several people falling through the ice on Saturday near the Pier 7 Boardwalk at 121 Haida Ave.

According to police, officers responded to a call that two youths had fallen through the ice. The call also said several bystanders had entered the water to attempt to rescue the pair.

On arrival, officers learned the two youths had been on the ice when it began to weaken. Even though other people warned them, they stayed where they were. Eventually, one of the youth noticed the ice bending beneath them and tried to jump away, but the ice broke, plunging them both into the water.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Several people nearby went onto the ice to try and help them, which led to more people falling through the ice into the water.

Story continues below advertisement

Police officers were able to throw bags that helped the people in the water get safely to shore. Hamilton Paramedic Service then assessed those involved at the scene.

Police said that one of the youths, who had been briefly submerged and was in the icy water longer, was taken to hospital for further assessment.

Trending Now

In total, six people were rescued.

With temperatures having set records in some parts of Ontario on Saturday, and temperatures expected to be in the teens this week, police say ice conditions are “extremely unsafe.”

“Ice that may appear solid can quickly become thin and unstable,” Hamilton police said in a news release. “Residents are strongly urged to stay off all frozen lakes, ponds, and waterways.”

They said people going on the ice not only puts the individuals at risk, but also places rescuers and bystanders in danger as well.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices