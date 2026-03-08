Hamilton police urge safety after 6 people fall through ice

Send this page to someone via email

As temperatures warm up across Ontario this week, Hamilton police are reminding people to stay off frozen lakes and rivers.

The warning comes after police and the city’s Paramedic Service responded to several people falling through the ice on Saturday near the Pier 7 Boardwalk at 121 Haida Ave.

According to police, officers responded to a call that two youths had fallen through the ice. The call also said several bystanders had entered the water to attempt to rescue the pair.

On arrival, officers learned the two youths had been on the ice when it began to weaken. Even though other people warned them, they stayed where they were. Eventually, one of the youth noticed the ice bending beneath them and tried to jump away, but the ice broke, plunging them both into the water.

Several people nearby went onto the ice to try and help them, which led to more people falling through the ice into the water.

Police officers were able to throw bags that helped the people in the water get safely to shore. Hamilton Paramedic Service then assessed those involved at the scene.

Police said that one of the youths, who had been briefly submerged and was in the icy water longer, was taken to hospital for further assessment.

In total, six people were rescued.

With temperatures having set records in some parts of Ontario on Saturday, and temperatures expected to be in the teens this week, police say ice conditions are “extremely unsafe.”

“Ice that may appear solid can quickly become thin and unstable,” Hamilton police said in a news release. “Residents are strongly urged to stay off all frozen lakes, ponds, and waterways.”

They said people going on the ice not only puts the individuals at risk, but also places rescuers and bystanders in danger as well.