Morrissey makes his presence felt for Jets

WINNIPEG – Josh Morrissey didn’t just return to the Winnipeg Jets lineup on Saturday — he made history, skating into the franchise’s record books.

Playing his first game since suffering an upper-body injury at the Milan Cortina Olympics 23 days ago, the star defenceman scored 1:49 into overtime to lift Winnipeg to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in front of 14,294 at Canada Life Centre.

The game-winner was Morrissey’s 417th career point, officially moving him past Dustin Byfuglien for the most points by a blueliner in franchise history.

“It is pretty special,” Morrissey said of surpassing his former teammate. “I think about him and what he meant to me when I came into the league with his mentorship and friendship and I learned so much from him. Getting to play my first 50 games in the league beside him, it was pretty special.”

Morrissey had tied Byfuglien’s mark earlier in the night when he assisted on Gabriel Vilardi’s game-tying power-play goal with fewer than five minutes remaining in regulation.

His teammates were quick to praise his immediate impact and work ethic after missing time.

“He’s an elite player,” Vilardi said. “He was part of Team Canada for a reason. They missed him out there, obviously. It just shows how big of a difference maker he is for us.

“I’m not sure what his minutes were, but I imagine they were in the high 20s again. He’s one of the top-tier defencemen in the league.”

The milestone capped off a remarkably seamless return to game action for Morrissey, who, along with the goal and assist, finished with five shots and was a plus-1 in 24:27 of ice time.

“Honestly, my legs and conditioning, everything felt really good,” said Morrissey, who now has 91 goals and 326 assists in 719 career games.

“Wasn’t able to have an actual practice with the guys because of the schedule and all the optionals and days off. So it’s kind of right out of the bag skate drills into the game.”

Jets head coach Scott Arniel noted that Morrissey’s offensive gifts are only part of what makes him an elite talent, pointing to the defenceman’s evolution into a perennial Norris Trophy candidate and Olympian.

“It’s not just the last four years. He was in more of a checking role at one time and then as personnel changed here and guys left, he got put into that role as a top guy. He’s taken advantage of it,” Arniel said.

“Josh is the one that drives himself to be the best and he’s a guy that works his tail off in the summer. I’m really proud of the fact that he’s doing that from the red-line back, and then what he does offensively is his best gift.”

The Jets needed every bit of Morrissey’s composure in a game where they heavily outshot the Canucks but found themselves trailing 2-1 late in the third period. Rather than panicking, Winnipeg kept at it and was finally able to score the equalizer to force overtime.

“The crowd really wanted me to shoot, but I just didn’t feel the lane. And so, made the right read,” Morrissey said of the historic assist. “Thankfully, he (Vilardi) scored, and it makes me look smart. But, I mean, just an incredible play on his behalf. It’s a big time play at a big-time moment in that game.”

The milestone is a testament to longevity and consistency for the 2013 first-round pick.

“I am not sure I would have thought at the time that was attainable, but at the end of the day, I have just been fortunate to play with so many great players,” Morrissey said. “It is cool to think about … all the great players that I have gotten to play with.”

The victory extended Winnipeg’s point streak to six games (4-0-2) in what’s been a surprising run since the Olympic break, especially given the Jets were sellers during Friday’s NHL trade deadline and have been dealing with several injuries.

“Since the break, the guys have been playing fantastic hockey, scratching and clawing while never looking fazed,” Morrissey said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2026.