Crime

3rd suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Toronto boy

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 6, 2026 10:26 am
1 min read
Police say a 20-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the killing of 15-year-old Jahkai Jack has been arrested and returned to Toronto to face a murder charge.
Police say a 20-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the killing of 15-year-old Jahkai Jack has been arrested and returned to Toronto to face a murder charge. Toronto Police Service
Toronto police say a 20-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Toronto’s west end last year.

On June 7, 2025, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 10:06 p.m. in the area of Emmett Avenue and Jane Street.

Investigators said police arrived and found Jahkai Jack, 15, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

Police said a 20-year-old suspect, Abdul Yeberebaba of Toronto, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder, has been arrested.

On Feb. 27, 2026, Yeberebaba was taken into custody by the Calgary Police Service. He has since been returned to Toronto and charged with second-degree murder, according to a release.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Finch Avenue West on March 6.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators from the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit announced on Feb. 26, 2026, that two other men had been arrested in connection with the killing.

Jayden Samuel-James, 19, of Toronto, was arrested on Feb. 24, 2026, and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Rajveer Gill, 21, of Toronto, was arrested in British Columbia on Feb. 25, 2026, and is also charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The Toronto District School Board confirmed Jack was a TDSB student, though he was not registered at a TDSB school at the time of his death.

The board said supports were provided to students and staff at Weston Collegiate Institute and York Memorial Collegiate Institute during the week of June 9, following the shooting.

Police continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Canada-wide warrant issued for Abdul Yeberebaba in connection to killing of Jahkai Jack'
Canada-wide warrant issued for Abdul Yeberebaba in connection to killing of Jahkai Jack
