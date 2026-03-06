No deal with Iran except ‘unconditional surrender,’ Trump says

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. will sign no deal with Iran except one that involves “unconditional surrender” from the regime in Tehran, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said that after surrender and “the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.”

He also added that “IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. ‘MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).’”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Trump has been vocal about wanting to be a part of the selection process of Iran’s next leader, stating that “we want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran.”

However, Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, said this week that Iran’s next supreme leader — if he continues to threaten Israel, the U.S. and others — “will be a target for elimination.”

Story continues below advertisement

This came as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said “some countries” had started mediating, without naming them.

“Let’s be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region yet we have no hesitation in defending our nation’s dignity & sovereignty,” Pezeshkian said in a social media post hours before Trump ruled out negotiations.

“Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict.”

Israeli warplanes pounded Beirut and Tehran on Friday as Iran launched another wave of retaliatory strikes against Israel and Gulf countries that host U.S. forces.

The death toll continues to rise. At least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 120 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel have been killed, The Associated Press reported. Six U.S. troops have been killed.

— with files from The Associated Press