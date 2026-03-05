Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Maple Ridge man now charged with second-degree murder in woman’s death

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted March 5, 2026 5:15 pm
2 min read
Mylie Barron (left) has been charged after human remains were found in the home of missing 43-year-old Maple Ridge resident Jessica Cunningham (right). View image in full screen
Mylie Barron (left) has been charged after human remains were found in the home of missing 43-year-old Maple Ridge resident Jessica Cunningham (right). Global News/Ridge Meadows RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

WARNING: The details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The man charged with indignity to human remains in the case of a missing Maple Ridge, B.C., woman is now charged with murder.

Mylie Andre Barron, 48, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

The remains of 43-year-old Jessica Cunningham were found last August inside a home the two of them shared.

According to an agreed statement of facts read by the Crown in court previously, Barron and Cunningham had lived in the upper unit of a home on Gillis Place in Maple Ridge since early 2024.

The court heard the couple frequently used illicit drugs, including cocaine and meth.

Story continues below advertisement

On July 25, the landlord called police for a wellness check as Cunningham hadn’t been heard from for over a month and Barron wouldn’t open the door.

Crown says police attended and Barron indicated Cunningham was in Victoria.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Aug. 20, police took a statement from Barron, who gave them Cunningham’s cellphone.

Click to play video: 'Sentencing hearing for Maple Ridge man'
Sentencing hearing for Maple Ridge man

Six days later, Barron allowed police to search the home, knowing the Crown says that Cunningham’s remains were in a freezer.

When a human arm was found in a garbage bag in a standalone deep freezer, Barron, who told police he no longer consented to the search, was arrested.

Police returned with a warrant the next day.

Trending Now

On Sept. 1, the court heard the body in the freezer was confirmed to be Cunningham’s.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown says the body was washed, bent at the waist and secured with duct tape so it would fit in the garbage bag. The head was wrapped separately.

Barron has pleaded guilty to interfering with Cunningham’s remains, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says that additional evidence has allowed them to recommend the murder charge.

“In this case, we did gather the best evidence available and it did meet the threshold for second-degree murder,” Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT said.

“This is a tragic case and the details were hard to hear for the police and her family and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

Click to play video: 'Friend remembers Jessica Cunningham, missing woman connected to criminal investigation'
Friend remembers Jessica Cunningham, missing woman connected to criminal investigation
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices