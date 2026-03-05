Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


3 comments

  1. Fred Flintstone
    March 5, 2026 at 1:59 pm

    I’m glad that they took over, time to reel these school boards in,they think they’re budgets are for them to spend on them selves for junckets to Rodgers for Blue Jay games and massages or flying to Italy to buy art work on your dime, these budgets are for the learning of students and their education 🤔

  2. Anonymous
    March 5, 2026 at 1:58 pm

    Come take over the ones in Peterborough Ontario

  3. Justin McLeod
    March 5, 2026 at 1:49 pm

    Time to vote this American wanna be stooge out!

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ford government takes over 8th Ontario school board, sidelining trustees

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted March 5, 2026 1:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calandra says he could remove all Ontario English public school trustees ‘in one fell swoop’ if he wanted to'
Calandra says he could remove all Ontario English public school trustees ‘in one fell swoop’ if he wanted to
WATCH: Calandra says he could remove all Ontario English public school trustees 'in one fell swoop' if he wanted to – Dec 5, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Ford government has put an eighth Ontario school board under the direct control of the Ministry of Education, appointing a supervisor to sideline trustees in York Region and confirming a separate takeover in Peel.

The province announced the news on Thursday afternoon, a little over a month after Peel District School Board was put under supervision and York Catholic District School Board was told it could be next.

Education Minister Paul Calandra said the moves came as a result of concerns about long-term financial sustainability and “infighting” among trustees.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“After careful review, it is clear that both Peel and York Catholic are facing serious challenges that they cannot resolve on their own,” he wrote in a statement.

“I have appointed supervisors to restore sound management, strengthen oversight and ensure every decision is focused on protecting student learning and success.”

Story continues below advertisement

Peel District School Board has been under temporary supervision since the end of January, when Calandra placed himself in charge of the board to prevent staffing changes.

Trending Now

At that point, he told both Peel and York Catholic he would listen to their arguments on why they should not be taken over full-time. They were submitted in February and appear to have been rejected by the government.

Heather Watt, a management consultant, will take over the day-to-day running of Peel public. Carrie Kormos, with a background in consulting and casinos, will take over York Catholic.

“Ms. Watt and Ms. Kormos will provide the ministry with regular updates on their work to stabilize the boards’ financial situation, introduce efficiency measures and strengthen overall operational effectiveness,” the government wrote.

More to come.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices