B.C. teachers ratify new four-year agreement for 12% wage boost

British Columbia’s teachers’ union says its members have ratified a new four-year collective agreement, covering 52,000 educators in the province.

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation says its members voted 91 per cent in favour of the agreement that gives them a three per cent wage increase per year for four years.

The union says the contract follows a year of negotiations where it raised priorities like improved classroom conditions, stronger mental health supports for children and plans to recruit and retain teachers.

BCTF president Carole Gordon says the agreement includes commitments to add counsellors, learning-assistance teachers and special education resource teachers in schools across the province.

The deal also includes added preparation time for elementary school teachers and special allowances for psychologists, Indigenous language teachers and for those teaching in rural and remote schools.

The union says the B.C. Public School Employers’ Association is still in the process of approving ratification among its members and until that is complete the final agreement will not be released publicly.

