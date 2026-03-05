Calgary teen arrested following armed robbery of cellphones

The Calgary Police Service has charged a teenager believed to be responsible for an armed robbery in the northeast community of Falconridge.
CPS allege the teen entered a store at about 11 a.m. on March 1 and aimed a gun at employees, demanding cellphones. CPS says the suspect took several phones from a store safe before fleeing the scene.
With the help of a HAWCS helicopter, officers were able to locate the suspect outside a Martindale home, where he was arrested.
Twenty-two cellphones, along with a pellet handgun and clothes matching those worn by the suspect, were recovered during the arrest.
The teenager is facing a number of charges, including use of a firearm in the commission of an offence, robbery with a firearm and mischief over $5,000.
