Crime

Calgary teen arrested following armed robbery of cellphones

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted March 5, 2026 2:49 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. TPH
The Calgary Police Service has charged a teenager believed to be responsible for an armed robbery in the northeast community of Falconridge.

CPS allege the teen entered a store at about 11 a.m. on March 1 and aimed a gun at employees, demanding cellphones. CPS says the suspect took several phones from a store safe before fleeing the scene.

With the help of a HAWCS helicopter, officers were able to locate the suspect outside a Martindale home, where he was arrested.

Twenty-two cellphones, along with a pellet handgun and clothes matching those worn by the suspect, were recovered during the arrest.

The teenager is facing a number of charges, including use of a firearm in the commission of an offence, robbery with a firearm and mischief over $5,000.

 

