Canada

Don’t hunt the cows, OPP warn after cattle break free from trailer

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 5, 2026 10:18 am
1 min read
Ontario Provincial Police are asking hunters not to target cattle that broke free from their trailer earlier this week.

OPP in Kenora say at roughly 10 a.m. March 1, a crash involving a commercial vehicle caused cattle to break free from their trailer.

Officers say the cattle are in the area around Highway 17 and Inglis Lake Road, adding there is a plan to safely remove the remaining cows from the area.

“In the interest of public safety and the safety of the removal team, Kenora OPP is asking to refrain from hunting,” the force said.

“Hunting the cattle may result in charges under the Trespass to Property Act as well as Criminal Code charges such as discharging a firearm recklessly, careless use of a firearm, and theft.”

Anyone who sees cattle along Highway 17 near Inglis Lake Road is asked to contact the OPP.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

