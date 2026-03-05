SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Iranian warship sunk by the U.S. was returning from an exhibition

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 5, 2026 7:17 am
3 min read
Click to play video: '‘Quiet death’: Iranian warship destroyed in 1st torpedo sinking since WWII, Hegseth says'
‘Quiet death’: Iranian warship destroyed in 1st torpedo sinking since WWII, Hegseth says
The U.S. has sunk an Iranian warship amid the unfolding conflict in the Middle East, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says. Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon Wednesday, Hegseth showed an unclassified video capturing a strike on what has been identified as Iran’s IRIS Dena vessel in the Indian Ocean. Hegseth described it as a “quiet death,” noting that it was the first torpedo sinking since the Second World War.
An Iranian warship that was sunk by a U.S. submarine near Sri Lanka had participated in naval exercises hosted by India before heading out into international waters in the Indian Ocean on its way home, New Delhi said.

The sinking underscored the scope of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran and its spread in the Middle East and beyond. It also ignited a debate in India about maritime security in the Indian Ocean — a region where New Delhi maintains a significant naval presence.

On Wednesday, Sri Lanka’s navy recovered 87 bodies and rescued 32 Iranian sailors from the IRIS Dena, which sank in international waters off the coast of the island nation — a rare instance of a submarine torpedoing a ship since World War II.

Sri Lanka’s navy said it had responded to a distress signal from the IRIS Dena, but by the time it reached the location, there was no sign of the ship, just patches of oil and sailors floating in the water. The rescued mariners were taken to a hospital in the town of Galle, on Sri Lanka’s southern coast.

Click to play video: 'Trump believes majority of Americans support Iran war: White House'
Trump believes majority of Americans support Iran war: White House

U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the sinking illustrates the U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran is stretching beyond its borders and described IRIS Dena as a “prize ship.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has said one of the key objectives of the war is to wipe out Iran’s navy.

A video released by the U.S. Department of Defence on X showed the moment of the torpedo attack. The Iranian ship appears to be hit by an underwater explosion that causes it to break apart, as a large plume of water rises up in the air.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the U.S. Navy of committing an “an atrocity at sea” in sinking the frigate and said on social media on Thursday that the United States “will come to bitterly regret” the attack.

India’s navy and defence ministry said the Iranian warship had participated in the International Fleet Review and the multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2026, organized by the Indian navy in the port of Visakhapatnam from Feb. 15 to Feb. 25. The ministry said 74 countries had joined the events.

The Iranian warship was seen sailing at sea during the exercises in a Feb. 17 post on X by the Indian navy. Another image showed several of its crew members posing on deck with the Iranian flag in the background.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeggers still waiting to hear from family from Iran'
Winnipeggers still waiting to hear from family from Iran

Araghchi stressed that the frigate had been “a guest” of India’s navy. The Indian government has not yet publicly commented on the incident.

India has long viewed the Indian Ocean as central to its security, with its navy regularly conducting patrols and multinational exercises to safeguard key sea lanes used for global trade and energy shipments. It has also traditionally sought to maintain a careful diplomatic balance in tensions between the U.S. and Iran while emphasizing on diplomacy and talks.

Indian opposition leaders, however, on Thursday questioned the government’s lack of response to the incident, saying the sinking of the warship so close to India’s maritime neighborhood warranted an official statement.

The opposition Indian National Congress party slammed what it called “silence” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘s government.

“The conflict has reached our backyard, with an Iranian warship sunk in the Indian Ocean. Yet the Prime Minister has said nothing,” opposition leader Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

Kanwal Sibal, a former diplomat who served as India’s foreign secretary from 2002 to 2003, wrote on X that India was “far from politically or militarily responsible for the U.S. attack,” but its “responsibility is at a moral and human plane.”

“The U.S. has ignored India’s sensitivities,” Sibal said. “The ship was in these waters because of India’s invitation.”

© 2026 The Canadian Press

