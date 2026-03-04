Menu

Sports

Oak Park Raiders force deciding game with 3-2 OT victory in high school city championship

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted March 4, 2026 10:09 pm
1 min read
The Oak Park Raiders celebrate an overtime win in Game 2 of the WHSHL championship series. View image in full screen
The Oak Park Raiders celebrate an overtime win in Game 2 of the WHSHL championship series. Arsalan Saeed / Global News
The city championship in high school hockey is going to a third and deciding game.

The Oak Park Raiders kept their championship hopes alive at the Seven Oaks Sportsplex on Wednesday, claiming a 3-2 overtime victory over the Vincent Massey Trojans in Game 2 of the Winnipeg High School Hockey League’s division one championship series.

The best-of-three final is tied at one game apiece and they’ll play a winner-take-all Game 3 on Thursday.

The Raiders broke a one-all deadlock midway through the third period before the Trojans tied it with just over five minutes left in regulation. David Sudoski redirected in a pass to score the overtime winner just over a minute into the extra frame to prolong the series.

HIGHLIGHTS: Oak Park defeats Vincent Massey in Game 2 of the WHSHL final
Tyler Thouas and Chris Burgess notched the other markers for Oak Park in the win. Garnett Vande Graaf and Theo Sie scored in a losing cause.

Mitch Fiebelkorn made 39 stops for Oak Park as they were outshot 41-23.

The defending champion Trojans will try again for the repeat on Thursday, while Oak Park will seek their first city title since 2016.

Puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 pm again at the Seven Oaks Sportsplex.

