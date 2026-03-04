Oak Park Raiders force deciding game with 3-2 OT victory in high school city championship

Send this page to someone via email

The city championship in high school hockey is going to a third and deciding game.

The Oak Park Raiders kept their championship hopes alive at the Seven Oaks Sportsplex on Wednesday, claiming a 3-2 overtime victory over the Vincent Massey Trojans in Game 2 of the Winnipeg High School Hockey League’s division one championship series.

The best-of-three final is tied at one game apiece and they’ll play a winner-take-all Game 3 on Thursday.

The Raiders broke a one-all deadlock midway through the third period before the Trojans tied it with just over five minutes left in regulation. David Sudoski redirected in a pass to score the overtime winner just over a minute into the extra frame to prolong the series.

Tyler Thouas and Chris Burgess notched the other markers for Oak Park in the win. Garnett Vande Graaf and Theo Sie scored in a losing cause.

Mitch Fiebelkorn made 39 stops for Oak Park as they were outshot 41-23.

The defending champion Trojans will try again for the repeat on Thursday, while Oak Park will seek their first city title since 2016.

Puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 pm again at the Seven Oaks Sportsplex.