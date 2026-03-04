Gun report triggers Sask. high school hold and secure, 2 students arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Two male youths were arrested after police received a report of an individual with a firearm in a vehicle near a high school in Balgonie, Sask., on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan RCMP said officers were called at about 11:05 a.m. after a passerby reported seeing an individual with a long-barrel firearm outside the passenger window near Greenall High School.

Police said officers from multiple units responded immediately.

“The report actually came from a passerby on Highway 1 that saw a vehicle driving on a road adjacent to the school,” RCMP Insp. Jill McLaren said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

As a precaution, the school was placed under a hold and secure, meaning exterior doors were locked and no one was allowed to enter or leave the building while officers investigated.

“We were aware that the threat wasn’t inside the school so we moved our process, which is hold and secure,” she said.

Two male youths were arrested, and officers seized three BB-style long guns.

Police confirmed the youths located inside the school were students. They cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

McLaren emphasized the arrests were made quickly.

“From the time the report was received to the time individuals were in custody was about 30 minutes,” McLaren said.

RCMP also noted that communication is being sent to parents and families in regards to the incident.

The investigation is still in its early stages and residents should expect an increased police presence through Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said that no injuries were reported and there is no ongoing risk to public safety.