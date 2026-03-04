Menu

Crime

Friend of complainant testifies at Frank Stronach’s sexual assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2026 2:25 pm
1 min read
A friend and colleague of one of the complainants is telling Frank Stronach’s sexual assault trial what she knew about the alleged incident.

The friend says the complainant indicated something had happened to her during a brief conversation on date rape seven to 10 years ago, but didn’t elaborate further.

The pair were on a business trip in June 2024 when Stronach was first charged, and the friend says she mentioned the news to the complainant.

She says the complainant turned white and said, “It’s him,” then asked to see an article on Stronach’s arrest.

The complainant mentioned Rooney’s, the restaurant and venue Stronach owned, but didn’t say anything beyond that, the friend says.

In August of that year, the friend accompanied the complainant to the police station and both ended up giving a statement.

Stronach, who is 93, faces 11 charges stemming from alleged incidents dating as far back as the 1970s. Prosecutors are seeking to withdraw one of the counts of sexual assault.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

