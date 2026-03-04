Friend of complainant testifies at Frank Stronach’s sexual assault trial

A friend and colleague of one of the complainants is telling Frank Stronach’s sexual assault trial what she knew about the alleged incident.
The friend says the complainant indicated something had happened to her during a brief conversation on date rape seven to 10 years ago, but didn’t elaborate further.
Get breaking National news
The pair were on a business trip in June 2024 when Stronach was first charged, and the friend says she mentioned the news to the complainant.
She says the complainant turned white and said, “It’s him,” then asked to see an article on Stronach’s arrest.
The complainant mentioned Rooney’s, the restaurant and venue Stronach owned, but didn’t say anything beyond that, the friend says.
In August of that year, the friend accompanied the complainant to the police station and both ended up giving a statement.
Stronach, who is 93, faces 11 charges stemming from alleged incidents dating as far back as the 1970s. Prosecutors are seeking to withdraw one of the counts of sexual assault.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.