Toronto police chief launches anti-corruption plan in wake of officer arrests

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s chief of police says he is launching internal “accountability mechanisms” to try to root out potential corruption in his force after seven serving officers were arrested and charged last month.

Chief Myron Demkiw said a two-year project will look to “prevent, detect, and respond to potential corruption” by focusing on areas including supervision, screening and access to police databases in the wake of the investigation dubbed Project South.

The major anti-gang and corruption operation run by York Regional Police led to the arrest of seven serving Toronto police officers, one former officer and the suspension of officers in neighbouring Peel Region.

The chief previously said he will be seeking to suspend six of the accused officers without pay, in accordance with policing legislation.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It triggered a provincewide investigation by the inspector general of policing and a demand from Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow that Demkiw “earn trust back.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a report to the Toronto Police Services Board on Wednesday, Demkiw acknowledged Project South had “highlighted systemic risk areas related to supervision, vetting, access to information systems, evidence management, and member wellness.”

According to the report, Demkiw met with senior officers to “clearly articulate expectations, reinforce standards of conduct, and outline the organization’s path forward” after the seven officers were arrested.

Toronto police have also increased their professional standards capacity by establishing an inspection team to ensure compliance with the process and an anti-corruption enforcement team.

Demkiw himself will establish an anti-corruption project designed to tackle five areas, including the screening and vetting of new police recruits. It will also oversee who has permission to access the system and ensure evidence and property are properly handled.

“Through enhanced external inspection, strengthened internal accountability

mechanisms, and the launch of two complimentary corporate projects — the Chief’s Anti-Corruption Project and the ‘One TPS’ Project — the Service is taking both immediate and sustained action to address identified risk areas and reinforce public confidence,” Demkiw’s report said.

— With files from The Canadian Press