Toronto mayor says police chief needs to ‘earn trust back’ after arrests of officers

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says the city’s police chief will need to “earn trust back” as a corruption scandal rocks his force following the arrests of seven serving officers.

Last week, a major investigation led by York Regional Police led to an array of charges against Toronto officers accused of aiding organized crime.

The allegations include bribery, obstruction of justice, drug trafficking, theft of personal property, breach of trust and the unauthorized access and distribution of confidential information.

It led to a provincewide review of police services to look for “vulnerability in the system” and rebuild trust in police officers after the scandal.

The review will consider areas including officer supervision and span of control, screening and vetting of officers, access to police databases and information systems, evidence and property management, and substance abuse and fitness for duty.

While three officers in Peel Region were also suspended, the only arrests of police in the investigation were concentrated in Toronto. It has led to major questions for local police Chief Myron Demkiw.

Demkiw told reporters Monday he welcomes the probe, and that he has written to the Law Enforcement Complaints Agency, which he said is going assume responsibility to investigate allegations related to the Community Safety and Policing Act.

Demkiw also said he will be seeking suspension without pay for six of the seven officers who were charged, adding the nuances of legislation don’t allow him to do so at this time.

Mayor Chow offered only cautious support for the chief ahead of a final vote on her city’s budget — which includes police funding — on Tuesday.

“Any corrupt cop needs to be rooted out; they need to be punished, if convicted,” she told reporters.

“I’ve been very clear, once the inspector general finishes the report with recommendations, I expect those recommendations to be implemented by the chief right away because the chief of police has to earn the trust back.”

The chief said he would work to regain that trust — and promised his work would take place squarely in the public eye.

“We’re going to be transparent, open and accountable,” Demkiw told reporters at city hall. “We will leave no stone unturned. I’ve said that repeatedly, and I’ll say it again today. We will continue to go wherever the evidence leads us, do what we need to do to restore the trust of Torontonians.”

— With files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea