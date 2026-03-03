Brunson, Towns power Knicks past Raptors 111-95

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns each had a double-double to help the New York Knicks fend off the Toronto Raptors 111-95 on Tuesday.

Brunson finished with 26 points and 10 assists as New York (40-22) won its third consecutive game. Towns added 21 points with 13 rebounds. Former Raptor OG Anunoby added 15 points and five rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley had a double-double with 13 points and 12 assists for Toronto (35-26). Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 31 points.

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., scored 20, with nine points in the fourth quarter, as the Raptors mounted a late comeback.

Quickley and Barrett were traded to Toronto in December 2023 for Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa.

Rookie centre Collin Murray-Boyles, who has earned 22 starts with the Raptors this season, sat out with a left thumb sprain.

TAKEAWAYS

Knicks: New York’s superior shooting and bench depth helped it overcome an early 10-point Toronto lead. The Knicks went 46-for-82 (56.1 per cent) on field goals.

Raptors: Although Toronto was able to get some key stops against New York, especially in the second half, it couldn’t put together any sustained scoring run. The Raptors were also dominated on the boards, getting outrebounded 44-28.

KEY MOMENT

Anunoby hit a 20-foot jump shot, rebounded the ball on Toronto guard Ja’Kobe Walter’s missed three-point attempt, and then hit two free throws to start a 15-4 Knicks run in the closing three minutes of the first quarter. The Knicks carried that momentum into the second, outscoring the hosts 36-27 in that period.

KEY STAT

New York’s bench, led by Landry Shamet’s 12-point performance, dominated Toronto’s reserves, outscoring them 26-8.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

Raptors: Visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2026.