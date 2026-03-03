Quebec boy, 6, dies after head injury on sledding hill

See more sharing options

A child has died after he suffered a severe head injury while sledding on Monday afternoon in Chambly, Que., east of Montreal.

Richelieu–Saint-Laurent police say they received 911 call at around 3 p.m. about an injured child at Robert-Lebel park.

The child was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities did not release details about how the boy injured his head.

The coroner has taken over the investigation.

Municipal officials in Chambly have closed access to the sledding hill until further notice.