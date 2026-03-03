SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Trump says U.S. will insure maritime trade in Gulf amid Iran war

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 3, 2026 3:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Oil prices surge as Iran war threatens supply'
Oil prices surge as Iran war threatens supply
WATCH: The escalating conflict in the Middle East has driven up oil prices. The violence has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transportation passage for 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply. Heather Yourex-West reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was moving to provide U.S. government insurance and financial security guarantees for all maritime trade, “especially energy,” travelling through the Gulf region amid the growing Iran war.

Trump posted on Truth Social he was directing the United States International Development Finance Corporation, a government agency, to provide political risk insurance “at a very reasonable price” to oil tankers and commercial trade ships in the region “effective immediately.”

“If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible,” Trump wrote.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“No matter what, the United States will ensure the free flow of energy to the world.”

The Strait of Hormuz was impassable for a fourth day Tuesday after Iran attacked five vessels, choking off a key shipping artery with threats to attack any others who try to cross.

Story continues below advertisement

The narrow sliver of sea in the Persian Gulf is vital for global trade. On average, a total of 20 million barrels of oil are shipped through the strait daily, according to the International Energy Agency, amounting to nearly a quarter of all seaborne oil trade.

Trending Now

The widening conflict has already led to a spike in oil prices due to dwindling supplies, representing a clear cost of Trump’s decision to strike the Iranian regime alongside Israel.

On Tuesday, U.S. oil prices rose more than five per cent to US$75.22 a barrel in afternoon trading. Gas prices in the U.S. and Canada have also shot up, according to GasBuddy.

—with files from Global’s Uday Rana and Ariel Rabinovitch, and the Associated Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices