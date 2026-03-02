Menu

Canadians involved in tourist bus crash in Dominican Republic, embassy says

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2026 6:00 pm
1 min read
Homes cover a hill in the La Zurza neighborhood of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix).
Homes cover a hill in the La Zurza neighborhood of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix). MD
The Embassy of Canada to the Dominican Republic says there were Canadians involved in a tourist bus accident in the Caribbean nation on Sunday night.

A statement from the embassy posted on social media Monday said staff are providing consular assistance but did not say how many Canadians were on the bus or what their status is.

Local media report two deaths and at least 19 people injured in the crash, which occurred near Cumayasa, about an hour’s drive west of the popular resort area of Punta Cana.

The reports also say authorities confirmed both fatalities were foreign nationals, without confirming their citizenship.

The Canadian Press reached out to Global Affairs Canada for comment, but the department said it could not provide any additional information.

The embassy in the Dominican Republic said any Canadians needing assistance should contact the emergency watch and response centre.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

