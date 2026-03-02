3 foreign nationals charged after extortion shootings in B.C. and Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Three foreign nationals are facing charges related to a series of South Asian extortions, according to the BC RCMP, and one of the suspects is also wanted after a home near Edmonton was shot up twice last year.

Back on Nov. 8, 2025, officers with the RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit (SPOSU) responded to calls of shots possibly fired at a home in the 17000 block of 32 Avenue around 8:40 a.m.

When the officers arrived, they confirmed the outside of the home had been hit by bullets.

A few days later on Nov. 12, RCMP SPOSU officers were called back to the same home around 7:35 p.m.

Based on evidence, consultation and information sharing, the BC Provincial Extortion Task Force took over both files.

On Dec. 8, the task force announced that the BC Prosecution Service had approved one count of unlawfully discharging a firearm against Avtar Singh, who was 21 at the time.

Then, on Feb. 27, the prosecutors approved a count of extortion against Singh, now 22 years old.

Two other foreign nationals were also charged last week.

Sandeep Singh, 28, and Jagdeep Singh, 24, have both been charged with one count of unlawfully discharging a firearm and one count of extortion.

Sandeep was charged in connection with the shooting on Nov. 12 and Jagdeep was charged in connection with the shooting on Nov. 8.

Avtar Singh and Sandeep Singh are currently in custody, BC RCMP said.

However, Jagdeep Singh’s whereabouts are currently unknown, and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued out of Alberta.

He appears to have travelled back and forth between B.C. and Alberta last fall.

Jagdeep Singh is currently wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. BC RCMP

He is wanted in Alberta for allegedly trying to extort people at an acreage west of Edmonton, which was shot up twice in the week leading up to the first shooting in Surrey.

Parkland County RCMP received reports of the home in the Spring Meadow Estate subdivision being shot at on Oct. 31, 2025 and a week later on Nov. 6. No one was injured.

Two days later, the first shooting at the home in Surrey occurred. A few days after the second shooting in Surrey, Jagdeep was taken into custody in central Alberta.

He was arrested on Nov. 17 as he travelled through Red Deer, Alta., but released by RCMP pending further investigation. Since then, police have obtained the Canada-wide warrant.

He has since been charged in Alberta with two counts of extortion, two counts of discharging a firearm with intent, eight counts of firearms offences and two counts of disguising with intent.

A gun also seized during the Red Deer arrest in November was sent to the Edmonton Police Service’s provincial firearms lab for testing, where investigators determined the weapon was linked to seven other shootings across the country.

Jagdeep Singh is also wanted by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) on a Canada-wide immigration warrant.

“Extortion investigations require a significant amount of time, effort, and attention to detail,” Chief Supt. Duncan Pound, Lower Mainland District Assistant district commander and operations officer, said in a statement.

“The BC Provincial Extortion Task Force is pursuing every investigative avenue to gather evidence, identify and locate suspects and move these files forward to the point where the BC Prosecution Service approves charges.”

With files from Karen Bartko, Global News