Canada

Will Iran launch cyber attacks? Be ‘vigilant,’ Canada warns critical operators

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted March 2, 2026 4:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney says Canada supports US, Israel strikes on Iran to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons'
Carney says Canada supports US, Israel strikes on Iran to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Saturday that Iran "must never be allowed to obtain or develop nuclear weapons," after the U.S. and Israel launched a major attack on targets across Iran on Saturday. "Canada supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security," said Carney.
The Canadian Cyber Security Centre is warning Canadian critical infrastructure operators to be “vigilant” for the risk of cyber attacks as the Iran war escalates.

The Canadian government shared a cyber threat bulletin on Monday, stating that “Iran will very likely use its cyber program to respond to the joint U.S. and Israel combat operations against Iran.”

The bulletin added that “Canadian critical infrastructure operators and other possible targeted entities should remain vigilant to threats posed by cyber actors aligned with Iranian interests.”

Such threats may include “cyber attacks against critical infrastructure, cyber-enabled information operations, online harassment of military personnel and harassment and repression of diaspora and activist communities,” the statement continued.

Critical infrastructure typically refers to networks in sectors such as energy and utilities, finance, food chains, government, healthcare, water and transportation, among others.

It can also include communications networks such as 911 services and phone or internet networks.

The Government of Canada’s most recent National Cyber Threat Assessment states that “Iran remains one of the most significant strategic cyber threats facing Canada, with state‑sponsored and state‑aligned cyber actors using cyber operations to advance broader geopolitical objectives.”

On Feb. 28, Prime Minister Mark Carney and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand released a joint statement stating that “the Canadian government is closely following Iran-related hostilities throughout the Middle East and urges all Canadians in Iran to shelter in place. Canadians in the wider region should follow local advice and take all necessary precautions.”

The statement also said that Canada “supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

