Crime

She vanished in 2022. Peel police now treating her disappearance as homicide

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 2, 2026 11:27 am
1 min read
Mezhgan Aini View image in full screen
Mezhgan Aini, seen in this undated handout images, has been missing since June 2022. Peel Regional Police said Monday investigators are now treating her disappearance as a homicide. Peel Regional Police/photos
The 2022 disappearance of a Mississauga, Ont., woman is now being treated as a homicide, Peel Regional Police say.

Investigators said Monday that they’re asking for the public’s help in the case of 38-year-old Mezhgan Aini, who vanished in June 2022.

Police in a news release said Aini, who also went by the names “Sara” or “Sarah,” lived near Queen Frederica Drive and Dundas Street East in Mississauga. Aini is described as standing five feet two inches tall and having a medium build with long, straight black hair.

Trending Now

She was reported missing last June by family members in Afghanistan who had been unable to reach her for an extended period, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information, or who observed suspicious activity near her home between June and September 2022, to contact them.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

