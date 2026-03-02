She vanished in 2022. Peel police now treating her disappearance as homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The 2022 disappearance of a Mississauga, Ont., woman is now being treated as a homicide, Peel Regional Police say.

Investigators said Monday that they’re asking for the public’s help in the case of 38-year-old Mezhgan Aini, who vanished in June 2022.

Police in a news release said Aini, who also went by the names “Sara” or “Sarah,” lived near Queen Frederica Drive and Dundas Street East in Mississauga. Aini is described as standing five feet two inches tall and having a medium build with long, straight black hair.

She was reported missing last June by family members in Afghanistan who had been unable to reach her for an extended period, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information, or who observed suspicious activity near her home between June and September 2022, to contact them.