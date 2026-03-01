Oilers place forward Mangiapane on waivers

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have placed forward Andrew Mangiapane on waivers, the NHL club announced Sunday.
Defenceman Alec Regula was also waived by the team.
Mangiapane signed a two-year, US$7.2 million deal with Oilers as a free agent last summer.
However, the 29-year-old left-winger struggled to produce in Edmonton.
Mangiapane has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 52 games this season, along with a career-worst plus/minus of -19.
The five-foot-10, 183-pound Mangiapane was a sixth-round draft pick (166th overall) of the Calgary Flames in the 2015 NHL draft. He has 257 career points (130 goals, 127 assists) across 550 games having also played for Calgary and Washington.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2026.
