SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Oilers place forward Mangiapane on waivers

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2026 2:18 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have placed forward Andrew Mangiapane on waivers, the NHL club announced Sunday.

Defenceman Alec Regula was also waived by the team.

Mangiapane signed a two-year, US$7.2 million deal with Oilers as a free agent last summer.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Blades Bio January 2026: David Lewandowski'
Blades Bio January 2026: David Lewandowski
Story continues below advertisement

However, the 29-year-old left-winger struggled to produce in Edmonton.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mangiapane has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 52 games this season, along with a career-worst plus/minus of -19.

The five-foot-10, 183-pound Mangiapane was a sixth-round draft pick (166th overall) of the Calgary Flames in the 2015 NHL draft. He has 257 career points (130 goals, 127 assists) across 550 games having also played for Calgary and Washington.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices