London Knights knock off Brampton Steelheads 5-0

Ryan Brown had a three-point afternoon and Seb Gatto stopped 11 shots for his third shutout of the season as the London Knights blanked the Brampton Steelheads 5-0 on Saturday at the CAA Centre.

Brown picked up three assists and was named the game’s first star.

Gatto was named the game’s second star.

Braiden Clark’s 15th goal of the year started the scoring late in the first period as he lifted the rebound off a Braidy Wassilyn shot past Steelheads rookie goaltender Peter Chlebowski at 18:24.

Knights defenceman Andoni Fimis made it 2-0 in the second when he spun at the left point and wristed a puck through several bodies to tuck it inside the left post. It was Fimis’ sixth goal of the season.

Jesse Nurmi scored on a 5-on-3 power play at 10:43 and Kaiden Hawkins put home a rebound just over five minutes later. London ended the first 40 minutes of the game with a 4-0 lead.

Will Nicholl scored the lone goal of the third period to complete the scoring.

The Knights outshot Brampton 38-11. London was 1-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Steelheads also hosted their Pucks and Paws event on Saturday in which fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to the game.

The Knights, meanwhile, moved to within three points of the dogs they’re chasing as they try to track down the Soo Greyhounds for home ice advantage in what is likely a first round playoff series between the two teams.

Mitch Marner becomes 8th fastest active player to hit 800 points

Former London Knight Mitch Marner assisted on Tomas Hertl’s 3rd period goal on Friday to hit 800 career points in the National Hockey League.

Marner became the eighth fastest active player to reach the milestone, crossing the threshold in 715 games

Connor McDavid leads the way among current NHL players. The former Erie Otters got to 800 points in 545 games.

Up next

Farmers Night takes place Wednesday, March 4 at Canada Life Place as the London Knights host the Guelph Storm at 6:30 p.m.

London and Guelph turned in three barn-burners when going head-to-head this season. The Knights won the first game in overtime while the Storm have snuck out wins in the past two.

A new block of tickets has been opened for the game. Fans can buy them at http://www.londonknights.com.

Coverage begins at 6 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.