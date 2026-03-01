Menu

Sports

Kitchener Rangers clinch Midwest Division title with victory over London Knights

By Mike Stubbs 980 CFPL
Posted March 1, 2026 5:09 pm
2 min read
Evan Van Gorp scores on a wrap-around for the London Knights in a game against the Kitchener Rangers on March 1, 2026 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. View image in full screen
London, Ont. - Evan Van Gorp scores on a wrap-around for the London Knights in a game against the Kitchener Rangers on March 1, 2026 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Jim Van Horne / 980 CFPL
Tanner Lam and Christian Humphreys each had a goal and an assist for the Kitchener Rangers as they defeated the London Knights 4-1 to open the month of March at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

The victory clinched first place in the Midwest Division for the Rangers and assured them of either the number one or number two seed in the Western Conference once the playoffs begin.

The teams skated through a scoreless first period as Sebastian Gatto stretched his shutout streak to 84 minutes and 21 seconds.

London forward Evan Van Gorp scored short-handed early in the second period as he zoomed into the Kitchener end and beat Ranger goaltender Christian Kirsch on a wrap-around at the 1:01 mark.

Kitchener tied the game as Jack Pridham got a puck to Luca Romano in the slot and Romano shovelled in his second goal since returning from injury.

Matthew Hlacar put the Rangers in front as he slapped a puck that had gone off the end boards off a body and in at 8:20 of the middle period and Kitchener took a 2-1 lead into the final 20 minutes.

Both Gatto of the Knights and Kirsch of the Rangers made big saves in the third period to keep the score where it was until the final two minutes when Christian Humphreys sailed a puck down the ice and into an empty London net to give Kitchener a 3-1 advantage.

Lam scored a second empty-netter with 26.8 seconds remaining to finish the scoring.

Both penalty kills were perfect on the day as the Knights stymied the second best power play in the OHL on four separate occasions and the Rangers killed off four London power plays.

Kitchener outshot the Knights 39-23.

Griffith still going gangbusters

Former London Knights forward Seth Griffith remains the only player in Ontario Hockey League history to score twice in an OHL shootout.

Trending Now

He did it in a 19-round shootout in December of 2012 after every player in the game had shot leaving Griffith to win it.

Griffith is still putting pucks into nets as he currently leads the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors in scoring.

Griffith is also the captain of the Condors.

He helped the Knights to back-to-back OHL championships in 2012 and 2013.

Up Next

Farmers Night takes place Wednesday, March 4 at Canada Life Place as the London Knights host the Guelph Storm at 6:30 p.m.

London and Guelph turned in three barn-burners when going head-to-head this season. The Knights won the first game in overtime while the Storm have snuck out wins in the past two.

A new block of tickets has been opened for the game. Fans can buy them at http://www.londonknights.com.

Coverage begins at 6 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.

