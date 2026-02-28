As U.S. and Israel attack Iran, the world reacts: ‘Grave consequences’

Send this page to someone via email

Reactions are pouring in from leaders across the world over the U.S. and Israel carrying out major military strikes in Iran Saturday, which U.S. President Donald Trump has said are aimed at overthrowing the Iranian regime.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the “use of force,” adding that the action was inconsistent with the UN Charter.

“I condemn today’s military escalation in the Middle East. The use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran, and the subsequent retaliation by Iran across the region, undermine international peace and security,” he said in a statement.

Hours after the U.S. and Israeli strikes, Iran carried out retaliatory strikes in the region against U.S. and Israeli bases in places like the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.

How countries in the region reacted

A statement from the Saudi Arabian foreign ministry said it “condemns and denounces in strongest terms” Iran’s attacks on countries in the region but did not mention U.S. strikes in its statement.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said he spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

“Continued military escalation will only bring more suffering to the people of the region and undermine development opportunities,” he said.

The Qatari foreign ministry said Doha has the “full right to respond” to Iran’s attacks, however it said it has always urged all sides to facilitate dialogue.

“The State of Qatar has consistently sought to distance itself from regional conflicts and has worked to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community,” the statement said.

Russia, which shares several key strategic interests with Iran, issued a statement from its foreign ministry saying the U.S. and Israel “have embarked on a perilous course.”

“This is a deliberate, premeditated, and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state, in direct violation of the fundamental principles and norms of international law,” the statement said.

How other global powers reacted

The Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing was “highly concerned” by the attacks on Iran, adding that Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected.

“China calls for an immediate stop of the military actions, no further escalation of the tense situation, resumption of dialogue and negotiation, and efforts to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East,” the statement read.

The European Union expressed concern but did not explicitly say whether the bloc supported or opposed the U.S. action.

“Ensuring nuclear safety and preventing any actions that could further escalate tensions or undermine the global non-proliferation regime is of critical importance,” a joint statement from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa said.

In a separate statement, posted to social media, von der Leyen said she is convening a “special security College” of the EU on Monday in light of the ongoing situation in Iran.

The EU called on “all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to protect civilians, and to fully respect international law.”

French President Emmanuel Macron called the situation “dangerous.”

“The outbreak of war between the United States, Israel, and Iran carries grave consequences for international peace and security,” he said.

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer said in a video statement that his country “played no role in these strikes.”

“But we have long been clear — the regime in Iran is utterly abhorrent,” he said.

The U.K. is strengthening its defence capacities in the region in light of the current situation, he said.

“Our forces are active and British planes are in the sky today as part of co-ordinated regional defensive operations to protect our people, our interests, and our allies — as Britain has done before, in line with international law,” he said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government supports the U.S. action “to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent Iran continuing to threaten international peace and security.”

How Canada has reacted so far

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Saturday morning that Canada “supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security.”

Carney also called for all parties to “protect civilian lives as best as possible in what is a very serious situation.”

Global Affairs Canada is urging all Canadians in Iran to shelter immediately and to register with its Registration of Canadians Abroad service for its latest updates.

Travel advisories have since been updated for Canadians in Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, warning of “ongoing military activity” in the region.

