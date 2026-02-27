Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Innisfail Mountie in hospital after alleged drunk driver hits cruiser on QEII

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 27, 2026 5:04 pm
1 min read
File: RCMP Cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A central Alberta RCMP officer is recovering in hospital after their cruiser, which was parked on the side of Alberta’s busiest major highway, was hit by an alleged drunk driver late Thursday night.

The crash on Highway 2 happened around 11:30 near Innisfail, which is between Red Deer and Calgary.

RCMP said a traffic services officer was investigating an unrelated collision on the QEII, just south of Innisfail, and had returned to his police cruiser parked on the side of the road to complete some paperwork.

That’s when a white, Ford Explorer SUV police said was going highway speeds collided with the stationary RCMP vehicle, causing significant damage.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The speed limit on the QEII is 110 km/h.

RCMP arrested the woman driving the Explorer, whom they believed to be drunk. Police said the woman provided breath samples showing she was nearly double the legal limit of alcohol.

Story continues below advertisement

The injured RCMP member was taken to hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries. On Friday he remained in hospital for testing and treatment.

A 26-year-old woman from Edmonton is facing charges of impaired operation causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Trending Now

She’s been released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Red Deer courthouse on March 31.

Click to play video: 'Drones, helicopters and cameras help RCMP catch more criminals'
Drones, helicopters and cameras help RCMP catch more criminals
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices