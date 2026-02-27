Menu

Crime

Markham man who drove impaired, killing off-duty YRP officer, receives 6-year sentence

By Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted February 27, 2026 7:27 pm
3 min read
Markham man sentenced after driving impaired, killing off-duty YRP officer
WATCH: The family of Const. Travis Gillespie spoke outside court after Haoju Zhou was given a 6-year sentence for driving impaired and killing the off-duty officer. Catherine McDonald reports.
A Markham man who drove drunk with only a G2 licence, causing a head-on collision that killed off-duty York Regional Police (YRP) officer Travis Gillespie, has been sentenced to six years in a penitentiary.

Haoju Zhou was found guilty of impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death last October after a judge-alone trial.

Along with the six-year prison sentence, Justice Mark Edwards imposed a 10-year driving prohibition which goes into effect from the day of sentence.

Edwards said that Zhou, a citizen of China who was an international student at York University at the time of the crash, could be deported at the expiry of his sentence.

The incident took place on Sept. 14, 2022, around 6 a.m., when Gillespie was driving along Major Mackenzie Drive in Markham on his way to work at YRP 2 District in Richmond Hill where he worked as a police constable.

Zhou, who was driving in his father’s Porsche Cayenne SUV, was travelling eastbound.

As he reached the crest of a hill, Zhou veered into westbound lanes of traffic and slammed into Gillespie’s car, causing it to spin counterclockwise and hit a dump truck.

Gillespie, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy found the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

Zhou was arrested at the scene and transported to Markham Stouffville Hospital.

Zhou’s blood alcohol level (BAC) at the time of the crash was 80 mg per 100 ml of alcohol. In Ontario, a driver with a G2 licence must maintain a 0.00% blood alcohol level.

“He came to Canada as an international student to study at York University. Like so many other drivers he made a terrible mistake. By getting behind the wheel of a motor vehicle knowing he was intoxicated, he went from a law-abiding citizen to someone facing life in prison,” said Edwards.

The maximum sentence for impaired driving causing death is life imprisonment.

The judge noted that Zhou was a youthful offender with no prior criminal record, nor any Highway Traffic Act (HTA) convictions.

“He was a relatively young man with relatively little driving experience, reflected by the fact he had a G2 licence. His father warned him not to drink and drive … He chose to do what he knew was wrong. It resulted in a totally needless and avoidable tragedy,” said Edwards.

The Crown had suggested a sentence of seven years, whereas defence said the range of four years was more appropriate.

After enhanced credit for 10-and-a-half months spent in pre-trial custody, Zhou has four years and seven months left to serve.

As he was let out of the courtroom in handcuffs, Gillespie’s family said they were relieved.

“I’m glad he showed up for court today. I was nervous he would flee and I’m glad he left the courtroom in handcuffs,” said Dan Gillespie, the victim’s brother. “He’s dragged my family through this for the past three-and-a-half years.”

Gillespie’s girlfriend said she hopes others think twice before getting behind the wheel after drinking or using drugs.

“Just don’t drive impaired,” she said. “It’s dumb. Just stop. It’s common sense.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

