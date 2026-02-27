Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

DNA leads to arrest 20 years after newborn found dead on Ontario trail

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 27, 2026 11:59 am
2 min read
Arrest made in the 2005 death of newborn ‘Baby Parker,’ whose body was discovered on a walking trail in Brantford, Ont. View image in full screen
Arrest made in the 2005 death of newborn ‘Baby Parker,’ whose body was discovered on a walking trail in Brantford, Ont. Brantford Police
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Brantford Police Service have arrested and charged a 39-year-old woman in connection with the 2005 death of a newborn boy known as Baby Parker.

Police said the infant’s body was discovered on July 28, 2005, on walking trails near Dufferin Avenue and Parkside Drive in Brantford.

The full-term newborn boy was found deceased, prompting an extensive investigation.

Because the child’s identity was unknown, officers named him “Baby Parker.” Until now, neither the child’s mother nor father had been identified, police said.

With assistance from the Toronto Police Service and the use of new DNA technologies and advanced investigative techniques, detectives were able to identify the person believed to be the newborn’s mother.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Feb. 26, 2026, a woman who was living in Brantford at the time of the incident was charged with indignity to a body and concealing the body of a child.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the name of the accused will not be released due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, privacy considerations and the ongoing judicial process.

Police added they have no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the birth of Baby Parker or in the events that followed, and do not anticipate further charges.

Police had previously indicated the mother may have been between 13 and 17 years old at the time, had a connection to the Holmedale neighbourhood and may have concealed the pregnancy.

Trending Now

In 2005, police also released segments of a letter believed to have been written by the mother, sharing handwriting samples publicly in hopes someone would recognize the author.

While tips were received, none led to conclusive results, and police said they currently have no evidence confirming the letter writer’s identity.

On Aug. 17, 2025, the community marked the 20-year anniversary of the memorial service and the date Baby Parker was laid to rest.

In a statement, Insp. Keith Tollar of the Investigative Support Branch thanked officers and civilian members, both past and present, for their dedication to the case.

“To seek closure for Baby Parker has led us to this important milestone,” Tollar said, noting his appreciation for those who assisted in the case, given its distressing nature.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they will not provide further comment as the matter is now before the courts.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices