DNA leads to arrest 20 years after newborn found dead on Ontario trail

The Brantford Police Service have arrested and charged a 39-year-old woman in connection with the 2005 death of a newborn boy known as Baby Parker.

Police said the infant’s body was discovered on July 28, 2005, on walking trails near Dufferin Avenue and Parkside Drive in Brantford.

The full-term newborn boy was found deceased, prompting an extensive investigation.

Because the child’s identity was unknown, officers named him “Baby Parker.” Until now, neither the child’s mother nor father had been identified, police said.

With assistance from the Toronto Police Service and the use of new DNA technologies and advanced investigative techniques, detectives were able to identify the person believed to be the newborn’s mother.

On Feb. 26, 2026, a woman who was living in Brantford at the time of the incident was charged with indignity to a body and concealing the body of a child.

Police said the name of the accused will not be released due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, privacy considerations and the ongoing judicial process.

Police added they have no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the birth of Baby Parker or in the events that followed, and do not anticipate further charges.

Police had previously indicated the mother may have been between 13 and 17 years old at the time, had a connection to the Holmedale neighbourhood and may have concealed the pregnancy.

In 2005, police also released segments of a letter believed to have been written by the mother, sharing handwriting samples publicly in hopes someone would recognize the author.

While tips were received, none led to conclusive results, and police said they currently have no evidence confirming the letter writer’s identity.

On Aug. 17, 2025, the community marked the 20-year anniversary of the memorial service and the date Baby Parker was laid to rest.

In a statement, Insp. Keith Tollar of the Investigative Support Branch thanked officers and civilian members, both past and present, for their dedication to the case.

“To seek closure for Baby Parker has led us to this important milestone,” Tollar said, noting his appreciation for those who assisted in the case, given its distressing nature.

Police said they will not provide further comment as the matter is now before the courts.