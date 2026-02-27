Windsor Spitfires knock off Knights 6-1 to begin busy weekend for London

Send this page to someone via email

A four-goal burst in just over four minutes in the second period lifted the Windsor Spitfires to a 6-1 win over the London Knights at Canada Life Place on Feb. 27.

Liam Greentree recorded a hat trick for Windsor as he started the scoring with a deflection in front at 3:27 of the first period to reach 30 goals on the season.

London held the Spitfires to just three shots on goal over the first 20 minutes and tied the game 1-1 as Jaxon Cover rifled home a Will Nicholl feed at 12:55.

Cover’s goal moved him into sole possession of fifth place in OHL rookie scoring with 18 goals and 43 points on the year.

Ethan Belchetz came out from behind the London net and scored his 33rd goal of the year at 6:36. Then, just 23 seconds later, Greentree’s second of the game gave Windsor a 3-1 lead.

Greentree completed the hat trick at 9:29 of the second period to extend the Spitfires lead to 4-1.

Before the end of the second a bounce found Chicago Blackhawks prospect Alex Pharand at the edge of the Knights crease and he put a backhand past Alexei Medvedev and the Spitfires went to the dressing room with a four-goal lead.

The teams went 51 minutes before the first minor penalty of the game was officially recorded.

On the ensuing Windsor power play A. J. Spellacy nudged a puck across the goal line to finish the scoring at 12:26 of the third period.

A penalty had signalled in the second period but a goal was scored on the delayed call so the penalty did not end up on the scoresheet.

The Spitfires outshot the Knights 30-18.

Windsor was 1-for-1 on the only man advantage of the game.

Up next

The Knights will be on the road for back-to-back games against the Brampton Steelheads at 4 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 28 and then in Kitchener to kick off the month of March at 2 p.m., against the Rangers.

London has not seen the Steelheads since Sept. 26 when Brampton eked out a 2-1 win in London.

The Knights will be meeting the Rangers for the sixth and final time during the regular season and Kitchener has been on a run.

In the 29 games they have played since the trade deadline where they acquired former Knights players Sam O’Reilly and Jarred Woolley they have lost just one time in regulation.

Coverage of both games can be heard on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.