Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Extortion-related shootings forcing Surrey business owners to rethink decisions

By Amy Judd & Travis Prasad Global News
Posted February 26, 2026 2:20 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Extortions now impacting business decisions'
Extortions now impacting business decisions
WATCH: The extortion crisis south of the Fraser River appears to now be affecting the economy. As Travis Prasad reports, some business owners are afraid to expand or advertise, while some are considering leaving B.C. altogether.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The impact of extortion-related shootings and threats is forcing some in Surrey to rethink their business decisions.

Community leaders say people are living in fear and business owners and contractors have stopped expansion plans, advertising and even driving nice vehicles.

Realtor Beerinder Sidhu told Global News that violence is making some buyers think twice about moving to Surrey and some home builders have paused their projects.

“I’ve seen dramatic change in the market due to uncertainty or extortion calls,” he said.

“I have spoken with contractors who have expressed serious concerns. Some have reduced advertisements or public visibility out of fear of receiving extortion calls.”

Swift radio host, Jinny Sims, said it’s not just spending habits that have changed.

“I would say the business community is thinking twice about reinvesting and maybe looking outside of B.C.,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

A new community advisory group is now working with police to improve coordination, but until then, the impact on the local economy is still being felt.

Click to play video: 'Indian government no longer targeting Canadians, senior official says'
Indian government no longer targeting Canadians, senior official says

As of Monday, Feb. 23, there have been 56 reported extortions in Surrey, 11 cases involving shots fired, two arsons and 32 victims, 18 of whom are repeat victims, according to Surrey police.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Wednesday, on the eve of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s official visit to Mumbai and New Delhi, a senior official said the government believed India was no longer plotting attacks on Canadians.

The official’s comments at a press background briefing were the first to suggest India had halted the clandestine operations that Canada has linked to a murder and other violence.

Canadian national security agencies believe India began a campaign in 2022 to kill activists in North America who support Khalistan, an independent state in the Sikh-majority Punjab.

Story continues below advertisement

Among those allegedly targeted was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in June 2023 as he was leaving the Surrey, B.C., temple where he served as president.

The RCMP believes the Indian government tapped gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi to arrange the murder. An Indian intelligence officer was also implicated in a plot to kill another Canadian in the U.S.

–with files from Stewart Bell & Mackenzie Gray

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices