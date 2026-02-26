Extortion-related shootings forcing Surrey business owners to rethink decisions

Send this page to someone via email

The impact of extortion-related shootings and threats is forcing some in Surrey to rethink their business decisions.

Community leaders say people are living in fear and business owners and contractors have stopped expansion plans, advertising and even driving nice vehicles.

Realtor Beerinder Sidhu told Global News that violence is making some buyers think twice about moving to Surrey and some home builders have paused their projects.

“I’ve seen dramatic change in the market due to uncertainty or extortion calls,” he said.

“I have spoken with contractors who have expressed serious concerns. Some have reduced advertisements or public visibility out of fear of receiving extortion calls.”

Swift radio host, Jinny Sims, said it’s not just spending habits that have changed.

“I would say the business community is thinking twice about reinvesting and maybe looking outside of B.C.,” she said.

A new community advisory group is now working with police to improve coordination, but until then, the impact on the local economy is still being felt.

As of Monday, Feb. 23, there have been 56 reported extortions in Surrey, 11 cases involving shots fired, two arsons and 32 victims, 18 of whom are repeat victims, according to Surrey police.

On Wednesday, on the eve of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s official visit to Mumbai and New Delhi, a senior official said the government believed India was no longer plotting attacks on Canadians.

The official’s comments at a press background briefing were the first to suggest India had halted the clandestine operations that Canada has linked to a murder and other violence.

Canadian national security agencies believe India began a campaign in 2022 to kill activists in North America who support Khalistan, an independent state in the Sikh-majority Punjab.

Among those allegedly targeted was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in June 2023 as he was leaving the Surrey, B.C., temple where he served as president.

The RCMP believes the Indian government tapped gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi to arrange the murder. An Indian intelligence officer was also implicated in a plot to kill another Canadian in the U.S.

–with files from Stewart Bell & Mackenzie Gray