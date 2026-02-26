Menu

Crime

False shooting report prompts heavy police response near Ottawa

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 26, 2026 1:06 pm
1 min read
OPP are investigating a possible swatting after a false report of a shooting in Ottawa. View image in full screen
OPP are investigating a possible swatting after a false report of a shooting in Ottawa. Spencer Colby/ CP
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a suspected “swatting” incident in Barry’s Bay after officers responded to a report of a shooting that turned out to be unfounded.

Officers in Ottawa with the OPP said they received a call that someone was shot in the area on Wednesday.

Multiple police resources, including members of the emergency response team, were deployed as officers conducted a search and investigation.

Officers eventually confirmed that everyone was safe and that there was no risk to public safety.

The incident is now being investigated as a possible swatting.

Swatting is the act of deliberately making a false or misleading report to trigger a large, high-risk response from police forces and first responders.

The OPP said officers respond based on the information available at the time and deploy significant resources to ensure community safety until a situation is confirmed to be secure.

“The safety of our communities is the OPP’s top priority in every case,” OPP said in a statement.

Police emphasized that false emergency calls divert critical resources away from real emergencies where lives may depend on a timely response.

Individuals responsible for such incidents can face significant charges, both in Canada and internationally.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

