‘It’s priceless’: WWE Hall of Fame ring stolen in Lloydminster break-in

A WWE Hall of Fame ring belonging to the late British Bulldog was stolen during a break-in in Lloydminster on Wednesday on a Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) touring stop.

Harry Smith, better known as Davey Boy Smith Jr., said the ring was taken from his tour trailer sometime early in the morning before the crew left for Saskatoon.

“You know, there’s no value on it. It’s priceless and, you know, whoever stole it, they probably don’t know what they stole,” Smith said in an interview with Global News.

A representative for the family said the CWE wrestling promotion woke up Wednesday to find their trailer, also described as a ring truck, had been broken into with several items stolen.

Among the items reported missing were the British Bulldog WWE Hall of Fame ring, a gold chain and jewelry, and a CWE Tag Team Championship belt.

Smith said he had left the ring inside a bag in the trailer, only to find the bag gone in the morning.

“They had scattered through and grabbed whatever that they could and took off,” he said.

Smith said RCMP were called and began asking around and searching for the bag, and later received a tip that it had been located in an alleyway.

While the bag and some of his gear were recovered, the Hall of Fame ring remains missing.

“It’s a piece of history. It’s, you know. WWE Hall of Fame, 2020, 2021 when he got inducted. The actual value of the ring is worth a lot, but… it’s a sentimental value,” Smith said.

The original British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith, Harry Smith’s father, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame posthumously in 2020, nearly two decades after his death in 2002.

The ring represents both a professional honour and a family heirloom passed down to his son, according to the family’s spokesperson.

“It’s not the monetary value. But an honor from a father’s hard work that’s no longer with us, to a son working hard to carry that man’s legacy,” said Danny Duggan, CWE promoter.

Natalya Neidhart, a professional wrestler with WWE, shared a post about the theft with her 5.8 million followers, asking for help.

“If anyone has any information on this – please DM me. These are valuable items of my cousins @dbsmithjr and his late father’s ring gear,” she wrote.

“I’ll personally offer a US$5,000 reward if the items are returned. No questions asked,” her story further read.

Despite the loss, Smith said he continued performing when the tour stopped in Saskatoon later that day.

“Life gives you lemons, you make lemonade,” he said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Lloydminster RCMP.