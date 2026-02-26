Alberta man with 25 outstanding warrants climbed down balconies to flee officers: police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say an Alberta man who had 25 outstanding warrants was found and arrested after trying to flee police by climbing down the balconies of a residence.

Police said that in the summer of 2025, a months-long investigation was launched into a suspect in connection with a variety of offences, including firearm-related offences and drug-trafficking offences.

The suspect had failed to comply with his release conditions and did not attend court, police said.

“Over the next several months, investigators utilized investigative techniques & co-ordinated with several areas across the Service and our partners with the Alberta Sheriffs Fugitive Apprehension Sheriffs Support Team (FASST) to try and track the suspect, however, they were unsuccessful in locating him at the time,” police said.

In February, police said officers found the suspect and allege they saw him breaching his release conditions.

When the suspect returned to a home in the 300 block of Third Street Southeast, officers moved in to contain the residence and arrest the suspect.

Police said the suspect tried to flee by climbing down the balconies of the building but was apprehended and taken into custody.

During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, police say they seized a folding combat knife.

Brandon Lane Tallman, 30, was charged with more than 30 offences, including 25 offences dating back to 2023.

He faces resisting arrest and five more counts of failing to comply with a release order from his arrest incident. His previous 25 outstanding charges include possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs, possession of an unauthorized firearm, dangerous operation of a vehicle, fleeing police and failing to attend court.