Crime

Sentencing hearing for teen who set girl on fire at Saskatoon high school

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2026 6:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '14-year-old accused in alleged Saskatoon high school fire attack back in court'
14-year-old accused in alleged Saskatoon high school fire attack back in court
RELAED: 14-year-old accused in alleged Saskatoon high school fire attack back in court – Jan 6, 2025
A sentencing hearing is scheduled today for a teen who set a girl on fire at a Saskatoon high school.

The 16-year-old girl pleaded guilty last year to attempted murder in the lunchtime attack of her former friend at Evan Hardy Collegiate in September 2024.

Court heard the friendship had spiralled into obsession and threats, and the offender splashed lighter fluid on the victim, setting her ablaze in a hallway.

The victim, who was 15 at the time, was so badly burned that skin melted off her arms and fused her backpack to her clothes.

The offender also pleaded guilty to unlawfully causing bodily harm to a teacher who came to the victim’s aid.

Neither the victim nor the attacker, who was 14 at the time, can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon high school fire attack accused requests a judge-alone trial'
Saskatoon high school fire attack accused requests a judge-alone trial
© 2026 The Canadian Press

