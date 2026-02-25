Lapu Lapu Festival new location revealed as grieving son asks for pause

Send this page to someone via email

A Burnaby man who lost his entire family at last year’s Lapu Lapu Festival is calling on organizers to halt plans for this year’s event.

Alejandro Samper’s father, Daniel, his mother, Glitza, and his sister, Glitza, were among the victims when an SUV plowed through the festival grounds.

“This new Lapu Lapu Festival that’s happening this year, they need to stop that. Give us a break. Give us time to to heal, rather than going back at it to fill their pockets with money,” Samper told Global News.

When Filipino BC announced on social media that it is holding the event over three days, from April 17 to 19, it wrote, “We invite the community to join us in honouring lives lost, celebrating Filipino culture with care and continuing the work of healing together.”

But Samper said this announcement has only added to the raw wounds.

“It’s too early. They never consulted us victims. It’s very traumatizing. They’re not doing anything to help us, so they need to reconsider their actions,” he said.

Filipino BC tight-lipped

When Global News interviewed chair RJ Aquino about calls to put the festival on hold, he evaded questions.

“I have no new information to share about Lapu Lapu Day at this time,” he repeatedly said.

When pressed to respond to criticism from victims of the tragedy, he still did not directly answer the question.

“I have no new information regarding Lapu Lapu Day or whatever else is, or any other related question about it,” Aquino said. “We have consulted with victims and families when we first announced it, and I have no new information.”

In its original social media post, Filipino BC said it “has reached out to those in our care and continues to engage with community members to ensure safety, intention and meaningful participation throughout the planning process.”

It also adds that it is working with the City of Vancouver, the province and first responders.

But Vancouver police said there hasn’t been any dialogue.

“Our Diversity Community and Indigenous Relations Section has reached out to Filipino BC and other Filipino organizations to offer support but they have not heard back yet,” Sgt. Adam Donaldson told Global News in an email.

Global News has confirmed with officials from the Italian Cultural Centre that this year the event will be hosted at their facility.

The parking lot will be closed to all vehicles.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim told Global News that the city will do everything it can to help host the event.

“We want to be very, as the City of Vancouver, we’re, you know, conscious of the fact that, you know, it was a very traumatic incident, a terrible incident that happened last year,” Sim said.

“And you know, different people in the community have, you know, different levels of trauma that we’re still going through. And we want to make sure that anything that is presented, you know, reflects the sensitivity around those issues.”