SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Ex-Raptor Porter signs with Seattle USBL team

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2026 5:08 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

SEATTLE – Former Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has signed with the Seattle SuperHawks for the 2026 season of the United States Basketball League, a minor pro league relaunching this spring with eight teams.

The six-foot-10 forward is returning to professional basketball nearly two years after he was banned for life by the NBA in April 2024 for violating the league’s gambling rules.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Catching up on Canada’s big sports moments'
Catching up on Canada’s big sports moments
Story continues below advertisement

Commissioner Adam Silver said at the time that Porter disclosed confidential information to bettors and wagered on NBA games, including bets involving the Toronto Raptors.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Porter, 26, averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 26 games with Toronto during the 2023-24 season before the investigation became public.

The USBL, historically known as the “League of Opportunity,” operated from 1985 to 2008 and sent more than 150 players to the NBA before ceasing operations.

Trending Now

Seattle opens its home schedule March 7 against the Lilac City Legends, with Porter expected to make his SuperHawks debut that night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices