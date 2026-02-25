Ex-Raptor Porter signs with Seattle USBL team

Send this page to someone via email

SEATTLE – Former Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has signed with the Seattle SuperHawks for the 2026 season of the United States Basketball League, a minor pro league relaunching this spring with eight teams.

The six-foot-10 forward is returning to professional basketball nearly two years after he was banned for life by the NBA in April 2024 for violating the league’s gambling rules.

Commissioner Adam Silver said at the time that Porter disclosed confidential information to bettors and wagered on NBA games, including bets involving the Toronto Raptors.

Porter, 26, averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 26 games with Toronto during the 2023-24 season before the investigation became public.

The USBL, historically known as the “League of Opportunity,” operated from 1985 to 2008 and sent more than 150 players to the NBA before ceasing operations.

Seattle opens its home schedule March 7 against the Lilac City Legends, with Porter expected to make his SuperHawks debut that night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2026.