Okanagan Falls teen seriously injured in skiing accident at Apex Mountain Resort

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan Falls, B.C., family says their lives changed in an instant after a skiing accident left their 14-year-old son with serious injuries earlier this month.

“Our entire world was turned upside down in seconds,” said Sean Hall, Connell Hall’s father.

Connell Hall was skiing with friends at Apex Mountain Resort when he lost control coming down a hill.

“I think his speed got a little too high. He wasn’t able to navigate a turn, got some air,” Hall explained. “And when he landed, he landed on his front, on the side of his head, which is where he incurred the majority of the injuries.”

Connell was knocked unconscious. Ski patrol and medical staff rushed to treat him on the mountain before he was airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital for emergency care.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can honestly say a helmet saved my son’s life, and the Apex ski patrol saved my son’s life,” Hall said.

2:28 Toronto woman dies in Banff skiing accident

James Shalman, general manager of Apex Mountain Resort, says safety is always the top priority.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We just want to make sure that everyone has a safe experience,” Shalman said. “When something happens, it’s all hands on deck to look after the person and make sure they have all the care they can.”

Connell remained unconscious for three to four days. He suffered a broken femur, a broken wrist and a traumatic brain injury.

Now awake and responsive, he faces a long road to recovery as he works to regain full cognitive function.

“His dry sense of humour, his sarcasm, it’s starting to poke through every once in a while,” Hall said. “For maybe 30 seconds, two or three times a day, I get my son back. And those moments are starting to happen more often.”

Story continues below advertisement

Connell is expected to be transferred long-term to BC Children’s Hospital for further treatment and rehabilitation. An online fundraiser has also been launched to help cover travel and medical expenses, as Connell’s mother is recovering from breast cancer surgery at the same time.

Hall says despite the challenges ahead, the experience has strengthened his family.

“It’s building resilience in my son and my daughter, teaching them how to push on through life,” he said. “Because it’s probably not going to get any easier.”