Headline link
Canada

Okanagan Falls teen seriously injured in skiing accident at Apex Mountain Resort

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted February 25, 2026 9:37 pm
2 min read
An Okanagan teen is facing a long recovery after suffering a number of serious injuries in a fall while skiing. Victoria Femia reports.
An Okanagan Falls, B.C., family says their lives changed in an instant after a skiing accident left their 14-year-old son with serious injuries earlier this month.

“Our entire world was turned upside down in seconds,” said Sean Hall, Connell Hall’s father.

Connell Hall was skiing with friends at Apex Mountain Resort when he lost control coming down a hill.

“I think his speed got a little too high. He wasn’t able to navigate a turn, got some air,” Hall explained. “And when he landed, he landed on his front, on the side of his head, which is where he incurred the majority of the injuries.”

Connell was knocked unconscious. Ski patrol and medical staff rushed to treat him on the mountain before he was airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital for emergency care.

“I can honestly say a helmet saved my son’s life, and the Apex ski patrol saved my son’s life,” Hall said.

James Shalman, general manager of Apex Mountain Resort, says safety is always the top priority.

“We just want to make sure that everyone has a safe experience,” Shalman said. “When something happens, it’s all hands on deck to look after the person and make sure they have all the care they can.”

Connell remained unconscious for three to four days. He suffered a broken femur, a broken wrist and a traumatic brain injury.

Now awake and responsive, he faces a long road to recovery as he works to regain full cognitive function.

“His dry sense of humour, his sarcasm, it’s starting to poke through every once in a while,” Hall said. “For maybe 30 seconds, two or three times a day, I get my son back. And those moments are starting to happen more often.”

Connell is expected to be transferred long-term to BC Children’s Hospital for further treatment and rehabilitation. An online fundraiser has also been launched to help cover travel and medical expenses, as Connell’s mother is recovering from breast cancer surgery at the same time.

Hall says despite the challenges ahead, the experience has strengthened his family.

“It’s building resilience in my son and my daughter, teaching them how to push on through life,” he said. “Because it’s probably not going to get any easier.”

