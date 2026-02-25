Toronto politicians pay tribute to Giorgio Mammoliti, dead at 64

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto city council members are paying tribute to former councillor and MPP Giorgio Mammoliti after learning of his death Wednesday.

Mammoliti was elected to six terms on Toronto City Council from 1998 to 2018, first representing North York Humber from 1998 to 2000, and then York West from 2000 to 2018.

He chaired the Toronto Zoo board, and was on the board of the Canadian National Exhibition Association. He also served on the board of the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority.

Mayor Olivia Chow issued a statement recognizing Mammoliti’s years of public service.

“Giorgio Mammoliti served the public for many years, both as an MPP and as a city councillor. I extend my sincere condolences to his family and friends, and to all those mourning his loss today,” Chow said.

Mammoliti twice ran unsuccessfully for mayor — in 2010 and 2023.

In 2025, Mammoliti was the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) candidate in the riding of Simcoe-Grey.

“Giorgio had a long and distinguished career in public service,” said PPC Leader Maxime Bernier in a statement. “What defined him was not party ideology, but his dedication to the people he represented.”

Condolences were also shared by current council members on social media.

Coun. Anthony Perruzza, who was also an NDP MPP alongside Mammoliti, said he was “saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of Georgio Mammoliti.”

Perruzza added his “thoughts and prayers are with Georgio and his family during this time of loss,” and wrote, “Rest in peace, my friend.”

Other politicians have also offered their condolences, including Deputy Mayor Mike Colle.

“Tragic passing of former MPP and Toronto City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti who was fighting for his life at Sunnybrook Hospital where he had been admitted,” his post read on Facebook.

“Condolences to his family and friends and may Giorgio’s memory be an eternal blessing.”