Wallace leads Thunder past Raptors 116-107

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Cason Wallace led all scorers with 27 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder withstood a late charge to beat the Toronto Raptors 116-107 on Tuesday.

Wallace also had eight rebounds and six assists as Oklahoma City (45-14) won its third straight. Isaiah Joe added 22 points.

Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Hamilton didn’t play for the Thunder as he recovers from an abdominal strain.

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., led Toronto (34-24) with 21 points, pulling down eight rebounds and adding four assists.

Story continues below advertisement

Immanuel Quickley had 17 points and Ja’Kobe Walter came off the bench for 17.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

All-stars Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes were held to 15 points apiece.

TAKEAWAYS

Thunder: Even without Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA champions dominated defensively. Oklahoma City’s smothering defence was particularly effective against Ingram through the second and third quarters and helped the visitors lead by as many as 25 points.

Raptors: After an impressive start where Toronto outscored the Thunder 32-25 in the first quarter the wheels came off. The Raptors struggled with possession and had no answers for OKC’s defence for long stretches of the game. Only a late fourth quarter push made the game close.

KEY MOMENT

Raptors backup guard Jamal Shead drilled a three-pointer with 4:06 left to play to tie the game 101-101. OKC responded with a 9-0 run.

KEY STAT

Toronto had just two turnovers in the first quarter while OKC had seven. That tilted in the other direction for the rest of the game as the Raptors coughed up the ball 14 more times while the Thunder only had nine more turnovers in the remaining three quarters.

UP NEXT

Story continues below advertisement

Thunder: Visit the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Raptors: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2026.