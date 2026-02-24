SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Wallace leads Thunder past Raptors 116-107

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2026 10:10 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Cason Wallace led all scorers with 27 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder withstood a late charge to beat the Toronto Raptors 116-107 on Tuesday.

Wallace also had eight rebounds and six assists as Oklahoma City (45-14) won its third straight. Isaiah Joe added 22 points.

Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Hamilton didn’t play for the Thunder as he recovers from an abdominal strain.

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., led Toronto (34-24) with 21 points, pulling down eight rebounds and adding four assists.

Immanuel Quickley had 17 points and Ja’Kobe Walter came off the bench for 17.

All-stars Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes were held to 15 points apiece.

TAKEAWAYS

Thunder: Even without Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA champions dominated defensively. Oklahoma City’s smothering defence was particularly effective against Ingram through the second and third quarters and helped the visitors lead by as many as 25 points.

Raptors: After an impressive start where Toronto outscored the Thunder 32-25 in the first quarter the wheels came off. The Raptors struggled with possession and had no answers for OKC’s defence for long stretches of the game. Only a late fourth quarter push made the game close.

KEY MOMENT

Raptors backup guard Jamal Shead drilled a three-pointer with 4:06 left to play to tie the game 101-101. OKC responded with a 9-0 run.

KEY STAT

Toronto had just two turnovers in the first quarter while OKC had seven. That tilted in the other direction for the rest of the game as the Raptors coughed up the ball 14 more times while the Thunder only had nine more turnovers in the remaining three quarters.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Visit the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Raptors: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

