Dog left abandoned at Las Vegas airport counter adopted by rescuing officer

Send this page to someone via email

A dog that was abandoned by its owner at the checkout counter at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas earlier this month has found a new home.

The two-year-old goldendoodle — affectionately nicknamed Jet Blue — was adopted by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Officer Skeeter Black and his family, the department announced in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Before finding his forever home, Jet Blue was taken in by officers and staff at Harry Reid International Airport.

“Black and his family had been working to adopt a golden doodle since September 2025 through the Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas. After already being approved months ago, they were selected as Jet Blue’s new forever home,” the post says.

“The outpouring of support from our community throughout this situation has been overwhelming, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who helped ensure this pup received the care and compassion he deserved,” it continued.

Story continues below advertisement

“Bon voyage, Jet Blue and welcome to a new life where you’ll be loved beyond words by Officer Black and his family,” the statement concluded.

View image in full screen Skeeter Black and his family pose with Jet Blue after officially adopting him. LVMPD/Facebook

A woman left the dog tied to a metal carry-on bag sizer at JetBlue airline’s ticket counter on February 2.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She abandoned the dog after airline staff advised her that she needed to complete online documentation to travel with the animal as a service dog.

When the required paperwork was not completed, the passenger was denied a boarding pass. She then left the dog behind and proceeded through the airport to the departure gate without him, police said in a post following the initial incident.

The passenger was later located by officers at her gate and asked why she abandoned the dog. She said the airline told her she wasn’t allowed to fly with him and that he had a tracking device, “implying it was acceptable to leave the animal behind and it would return to her,” the post reads.

Story continues below advertisement

Bodycam footage shared by LVMPD of the incident shows the woman interacting with an officer, telling him she returned to the checkout counter to try to rebook her ticket without her dog. Security camera video captured from behind the check-in desk shows the woman walking away with just her suitcase. Airport staff then appear and start comforting Jet Blue.

While being escorted back through security, she became hostile and was detained for animal abandonment and resisting arrest.

Animal Protective Services then took custody of the dog. After a 10-day hold period passed without the owner returning, Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas stepped in to care for Jet Blue.

Following the incident, the police department reminded people not to abandon their pets.

“We can’t believe we have to say this… but please don’t abandon your dog at the airport — or anywhere else,” it said.