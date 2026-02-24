Some artists announced for rebranded 2026 Sask Jazz Fest in July

See more sharing options

Sask Jazz Fest has announced the first artists for its 2026 lineup this summer.

The popular summer kick-off festival runs from July 5 to 11 with three ticketed days at Victoria Park in Saskatoon.

The first ticketed day is July 7 with three artists: headliner Modest Mouse at 9 p.m., Snacktime at 7 p.m. and The Naysayers at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for July 7 went on sale Tuesday morning. The festival announced a new tiered ticket pricing structure for this year’s event that gives early ticket buyers an “exclusive deal.”

“There are 250 Tier 1 tickets available for July 7, at $65.00 (plus tax and service charge), followed by 250 Tier 2 tickets at $70,” the festival said. “From there, tickets cost the regular advance price of $80 until capacity and/or day of show (which increases to $90 DOS).”

The announcement comes after a rebrand launch last week, which renamed the event from Saskatchewan Jazz Festival to Sask Jazz Fest.

The festival said more headliners will be announced on March 3 and March 6.