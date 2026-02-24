Some artists announced for rebranded 2026 Sask Jazz Fest in July

Sask Jazz Fest has announced the first artists for its 2026 lineup this summer.
The popular summer kick-off festival runs from July 5 to 11 with three ticketed days at Victoria Park in Saskatoon.
The first ticketed day is July 7 with three artists: headliner Modest Mouse at 9 p.m., Snacktime at 7 p.m. and The Naysayers at 5:30 p.m.
Get breaking National news
Tickets for July 7 went on sale Tuesday morning. The festival announced a new tiered ticket pricing structure for this year’s event that gives early ticket buyers an “exclusive deal.”
“There are 250 Tier 1 tickets available for July 7, at $65.00 (plus tax and service charge), followed by 250 Tier 2 tickets at $70,” the festival said. “From there, tickets cost the regular advance price of $80 until capacity and/or day of show (which increases to $90 DOS).”
The announcement comes after a rebrand launch last week, which renamed the event from Saskatchewan Jazz Festival to Sask Jazz Fest.
The festival said more headliners will be announced on March 3 and March 6.
Write a comment