Health

Ontario unveils 17 long-term care homes to get specialized dementia care funding

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted February 24, 2026 1:46 pm
2 min read
Seniors participate in the Buddy's Glee Club program at Baycrest on Feb. 13, 2012. Sessions of the music therapy program take place in the Community Day Centre for Seniors with seniors singing along with therapists. A study is looking into the benefits of music and participation on the health and wellness of seniors diagnosed with dementia and those who are congnitively intact. View image in full screen
Seniors participate in the Buddy's Glee Club program at Baycrest on Feb. 13, 2012. Sessions of the music therapy program take place in the Community Day Centre for Seniors with seniors singing along with therapists. A study is looking into the benefits of music and participation on the health and wellness of seniors diagnosed with dementia and those who are congnitively intact. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
The Ford government has confirmed 17 long-term care homes, including two in Toronto, that will receive funding for specialized behaviour units and dementia care.

On Tuesday, Long-Term Care Minister Natalia Kusendova-Bashta confirmed the $9 million program, first announced last year, would begin rolling out.

“These innovative programs and specialized units will support people living with dementia and their loved ones, while improving the work experience of staff,” she said in a statement.

The program will begin with the 17 homes announced Tuesday and is designed to swell to include 50 by 2027-28. It helps long-term care homes implement emotion-based models of care for residents with dementia.

According to the government, some 60 per cent of residents in Ontario’s long-term care homes have been diagnosed with dementia. The number of people with the diagnosis is expected to triple by 2050.

The spending commitment and confirmation of homes were welcomed by advocates, including Alzheimer’s Society of Ontario and AdvantAge Ontario.

Lisa Levin, CEO of AdvantAge, called the plan “incredible news” for the long-term care sector.

“We’re very pleased to see the government working with the sector to move emotion-focused care forward,” she said in a statement.

“Good care for older adults isn’t just about medical needs, it’s also about how people feel. Emotional support and meaningful connection, guided by each individual, make a real difference in day-to-day life. We’re proud that our association’s advocacy helped pave the way for this important investment.”

The 17 homes the funding will be directed to are:

  • Algoma Manor Nursing Home, Thessalon
  • Cooksville Care Centre, Mississauga
  • Extendicare Medex, Ottawa
  • Glebe Centre, Ottawa
  • Glen Hill Strathaven, Bowmanville
  • Grove Park Home for Senior Citizens, Barrie
  • H.J. McFarland Memorial Home, Picton
  • Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor, Toronto
  • Lakeview Manor, Beaverton
  • Lee Manor Home, Owen Sound
  • Princess Court, Dryden
  • Temiskaming Lodge, Temiskaming
  • The Elliott Long Term Care Residence, Guelph
  • The O’Neill Centre, Toronto
  • Union Villa, Unionville
  • Vera M. Davis Community Care Centre, Bolton
  • Wiigwas Elder and Senior Care, Kenora
