New Liberal MP Matt Jeneroux to join Carney on India, Australia, Japan trip

Prime Minister Mark Carney is bringing the Liberals’ newest member of Parliament Matt Jeneroux along for his upcoming trip to India, Australia and Japan, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

The PMO said Jeneroux will be part of Carney’s delegation in his new role as “special advisor on economic and security partnerships” during the trip, which will last from Thursday to March 7.

Carney gave the title to Jeneroux while announcing the Edmonton Riverbend MP’s crossing from the Conservatives to the Liberals last week.

During a sit-down in Edmonton following the announcement, Carney cited Jeneroux’s experience serving on a number of parliamentary associations and working groups focused on international relations, including NATO, the United Kingdom, ASEAN and Japan.

“I’m very fortunate Matt is going to be lending some of that expertise directly to me as we’re building our partnerships,” Carney told reporters at that meeting.

Carney will travel to Mumbai and New Delhi, India; Sydney and Canberra, Australia; and Tokyo “to focus on expanding economic and business relationships, identify investment opportunities in Canada, and create new partnerships to benefit workers and businesses across our nations,” the PMO said Tuesday.

Jeneroux will be part of the delegation for all three legs of the trip, along with Defence Minister David McGuinty.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu will be part of an expanded delegation for the visit to India, along with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt.

Champagne will continue on to Australia with Carney, Jeneroux and McGuinty.

The India trip is the latest move by Carney to repair ties with the country following years of tense relations over allegations of foreign interference by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Global News reported Tuesday that police in Vancouver have warned a Canadian Sikh leader in British Columbia about a “credible threat” to his life.

The Sikh activist, Moninder Singh, believes it is the latest attempt by the government of India to silence its Canadian opponents, after fellow activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in Surrey, B.C., in 2023 — allegedly by Indian government agents.

Anand told reporters Monday that she “repeatedly raised issues relating to domestic rule of law” and transnational repression when she visited India in October 2025, and that those issues would be brought up again on this trip.

“That is always at the forefront of our minds,” she said.

“In addition, at this moment in time, we are ensuring that we diversify trade relationships. That has meant signing 12 trade agreements over the last six months over four continents. But the priority sequence is to ensure the safety and security and rule of law concerns of Canadians are advanced at all times.”

By the time he returns home from the three-country trip on March 7, Carney will have spent 68 days abroad in his first year as prime minister. That represents over 20 per cent of his time in office when subtracting the 36-day federal election campaign in 2025.

By comparison, former prime minister Justin Trudeau was abroad for 34 days, or 9.3 per cent of the time, while ex-prime minister Stephen Harper was abroad for 54 days, or 15 per cent of his first year, according to a Global News analysis.

Carney and the Liberals have said it’s necessary to diversify Canada’s international trade relationships in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and threats against Canadian sovereignty.

“This prime minister has made trade diversification a real centrepiece of his time in office. And so it makes sense that he’s going out there trying to make deals,” said Roland Paris, a University of Ottawa professor who briefly served as a foreign policy advisor to Trudeau.

Opposition MPs, however, have criticized the amount of time Carney has spent abroad along with the associated cost of that travel.

“He has flown enough kilometres to circle the earth four times, but after all that globetrotting, Canadians still get no deals, no relief, higher tariffs and higher bills,” said Conservative MP Carole Anstey in the House of Commons on Nov. 21.

— with files from Global’s Stewart Bell and Mackenzie Gray, and David Akin