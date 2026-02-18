Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Ioleen
    February 18, 2026 at 10:50 am

    Very disappointed in Matt.

  2. Paul H Allen
    February 18, 2026 at 10:49 am

    Another example of our disgusting parliamentary system! Voters need to revolt!!

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Ex-Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux crosses floor to join Carney’s Liberals

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted February 18, 2026 10:28 am
1 min read
Conservative MP for Edmonton Riverbend Matt Jeneroux rises during Question Period, Monday, December 6, 2021 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
Ex-Conservative MP for Edmonton Riverbend Matt Jeneroux rises during Question Period, Monday, December 6, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
Ex-Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux has crossed the floor to the Liberals, Prime Minister Mark Carney says.

“I am honoured to welcome Matt Jeneroux to our caucus as the newest member of Canada’s new government,” Carney said in a social media post.

Jeneroux is now the third Conservative, after Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont and Toronto area MP Michael Ma, to switch to Mark Carney’s Liberals.

The MP for Edmonton Riverbend since 2015, Jeneroux was the Conservative critic for supply chains, innovation, infrastructure, health, and housing before announcing that he was resigning as MP in November, just ahead of a crucial vote on the federal budget in the House of Commons.

“It was not an easy decision, but it is, I believe, the right one,” he said at the time.

Jeneroux said he had hoped Canadians would “put their faith” in a Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre in the last federal election, but added he has “great admiration” for his fellow MPs “on both sides of the aisle.”

Carney on Wednesday said Jeneroux is being appointed as the “special advisor on economic and security partnerships.”

“Matt’s leadership will contribute to strengthening Canada’s alliances and trade partnerships, advancing Canada’s leadership in global security cooperation, and building our strength at home,” Carney said.

