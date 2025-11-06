Conservative MP resigns from House of Commons ahead of budget vote

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux said Thursday he is resigning as a member of Parliament, becoming the second Conservative to leave the caucus this week.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The member for Edmonton Riverhead posted his resignation letter online, but did not say why he is leaving.

His resignation comes days after Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont announced he was leaving the Conservative caucus and crossed the floor to the Liberals.

More to come…