Conservative MP resigns from House of Commons ahead of budget vote

Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux said Thursday he is resigning as a member of Parliament, becoming the second Conservative to leave the caucus this week.
The member for Edmonton Riverhead posted his resignation letter online, but did not say why he is leaving.
His resignation comes days after Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont announced he was leaving the Conservative caucus and crossed the floor to the Liberals.
More to come…
