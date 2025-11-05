Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Carney calls floor-crossing ex-Conservative MP ‘exceptionally valuable’

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted November 5, 2025 9:48 am
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney said it was “exceptionally valuable” for former Conservative MP Chris d’Entremont to cross the aisle and join the Liberal Party as the federal government tabled its budget.

Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont resigned from the Conservative caucus to join the Liberals Tuesday, and became the first member of Parliament to cross the floor since the April election.

I would especially like to thank Chris d’Entremont, the member of Parliament for Acadie-Annapolis — I’m honored to welcome him as the newest member of our government caucus,” said Carney speaking in Ottawa Wednesday.

“Chris’s decision to join the government caucus at this crucial moment for our country is exceptionally valuable and important.

The comments came at the start of Carney’s press conference to promote the budget tabled Tuesday.

Carney’s government is a minority, and fell just short of winning a majority government in the April election. They require the support of at least one other party in the House of Commons to pass legislation, but d’Entremont’s floor-crossing raises the question of whether Liberals could be inching toward majority territory if the decision spurs other MPs to consider crossing the floor as well.

A majority government is 172 or more seats in the House of Commons.

The Liberals now hold 170 seats.

D’Entremont said in a statement that his decision to join the Liberals was because the budget was well-aligned with his riding priorities.

“(The budget) hits the priorities I have heard most in my riding, to build strong community infrastructure and grow a stronger economy,” said d’Entremont.

“That is why I am joining the Government caucus.”

– More to come

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

