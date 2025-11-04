Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont resigns from Conservative caucus: sources

Send this page to someone via email

Longtime Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont has resigned from the Conservative caucus, Global News has learned.

Two sources in the Conservative caucus confirmed the news of d’Entremont’s resignation. One of the sources said the resignation was due to a “personal grievance.”

It is not immediately clear if he will cross the floor to another party or sit as an independent.

The move comes after d’Entremont told Politico earlier Tuesday he was considering crossing the floor to join the Liberals, and would make a decision after reading the budget.

D’Entremont served as deputy House Speaker from 2021 until the April election and did not get support from the Conservative caucus for his bid to become the Speaker this spring.

He was first elected as an MP in 2019 after sitting as a Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative MLA for 16 years.

More to come…

—With files from Global’s David Akin and Denise Kimmel.